Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Longwood 16-7, Charleston Southern 7-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Longwood is 8-2 against Charleston Southern since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Longwood is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Gardner-Webb just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 92-87 to the Bulldogs. The Lancers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern beat SC Upstate 82-75 on Wednesday.

Longwood's defeat dropped their record down to 16-7. As for Charleston Southern, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-16.

Longwood beat Charleston Southern 83-78 in their previous meeting on January 4th. The rematch might be a little tougher for Longwood since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Longwood has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.