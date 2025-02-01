Who's Playing
Longwood Lancers @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Current Records: Longwood 16-7, Charleston Southern 7-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Longwood is 8-2 against Charleston Southern since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Longwood is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Gardner-Webb just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 92-87 to the Bulldogs. The Lancers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, Charleston Southern beat SC Upstate 82-75 on Wednesday.
Longwood's defeat dropped their record down to 16-7. As for Charleston Southern, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-16.
Longwood beat Charleston Southern 83-78 in their previous meeting on January 4th. The rematch might be a little tougher for Longwood since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Longwood has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 04, 2025 - Longwood 83 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Feb 03, 2024 - Charleston Southern 83 vs. Longwood 77
- Jan 06, 2024 - Longwood 77 vs. Charleston Southern 56
- Jan 28, 2023 - Charleston Southern 75 vs. Longwood 63
- Jan 04, 2023 - Longwood 79 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - Longwood 69 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Feb 19, 2021 - Longwood 64 vs. Charleston Southern 58
- Feb 18, 2021 - Longwood 70 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Longwood 71 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Jan 08, 2020 - Longwood 74 vs. Charleston Southern 56