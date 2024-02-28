Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Radford 15-14, Charleston Southern 9-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Radford is 8-2 against the Buccaneers since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Radford, who comes in off a win.

Even though Longwood scored an imposing 82 points on Saturday, Radford still came out on top. The Highlanders took their contest against the Lancers 88-82. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Radford.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers lost to the Panthers at home by a decisive 74-59 margin on Saturday.

Charleston Southern struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-3 when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Highlanders now have a winning record of 15-14. As for the Buccaneers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-18 record this season.

Radford couldn't quite finish off the Buccaneers when the teams last played back in January and fell 63-60. Can Radford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.

  • Jan 31, 2024 - Charleston Southern 63 vs. Radford 60
  • Feb 11, 2023 - Radford 90 vs. Charleston Southern 71
  • Jan 14, 2023 - Radford 75 vs. Charleston Southern 70
  • Feb 02, 2022 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 52
  • Jan 10, 2021 - Radford 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 64
  • Mar 05, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Charleston Southern 48
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Radford 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
  • Mar 08, 2019 - Radford 63 vs. Charleston Southern 54
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Charleston Southern 53 vs. Radford 52