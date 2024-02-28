Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Radford 15-14, Charleston Southern 9-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Radford is 8-2 against the Buccaneers since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Radford, who comes in off a win.

Even though Longwood scored an imposing 82 points on Saturday, Radford still came out on top. The Highlanders took their contest against the Lancers 88-82. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Radford.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers lost to the Panthers at home by a decisive 74-59 margin on Saturday.

Charleston Southern struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-3 when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Highlanders now have a winning record of 15-14. As for the Buccaneers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-18 record this season.

Radford couldn't quite finish off the Buccaneers when the teams last played back in January and fell 63-60. Can Radford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.