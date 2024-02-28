Who's Playing
Radford Highlanders @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Current Records: Radford 15-14, Charleston Southern 9-18
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Radford is 8-2 against the Buccaneers since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Radford, who comes in off a win.
Even though Longwood scored an imposing 82 points on Saturday, Radford still came out on top. The Highlanders took their contest against the Lancers 88-82. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Radford.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers lost to the Panthers at home by a decisive 74-59 margin on Saturday.
Charleston Southern struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-3 when they can't control their own glass like that.
The Highlanders now have a winning record of 15-14. As for the Buccaneers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-18 record this season.
Radford couldn't quite finish off the Buccaneers when the teams last played back in January and fell 63-60. Can Radford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 31, 2024 - Charleston Southern 63 vs. Radford 60
- Feb 11, 2023 - Radford 90 vs. Charleston Southern 71
- Jan 14, 2023 - Radford 75 vs. Charleston Southern 70
- Feb 02, 2022 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 10, 2021 - Radford 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 09, 2021 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 64
- Mar 05, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Feb 01, 2020 - Radford 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Mar 08, 2019 - Radford 63 vs. Charleston Southern 54
- Feb 16, 2019 - Charleston Southern 53 vs. Radford 52