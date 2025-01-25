Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 14-6, Charleston Southern 6-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNC-Ash. is 9-1 against Charleston Southern since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs are coming into the contest hot, having won their last four games.

UNC-Ash. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 160.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 61-53 win over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

UNC-Ash. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern couldn't handle Presbyterian on Wednesday and fell 71-61. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Buccaneers in their matchups with the Blue Hose: they've now lost three in a row.

UNC-Ash. is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for Charleston Southern, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-15.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UNC-Ash. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UNC-Ash. beat Charleston Southern 60-55 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will UNC-Ash. repeat their success, or does Charleston Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.