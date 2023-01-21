Who's Playing

Campbell @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Campbell 7-12; Charleston Southern 7-11

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Campbell Fighting Camels and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 16 of 2020. Charleston Southern and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Buccaneers came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 73-63.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels came up short against the Radford Highlanders on Wednesday, falling 63-55.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Charleston Southern is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put Charleston Southern at 7-11 and Campbell at 7-12. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Buccaneers have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Fighting Camels have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Campbell have won eight out of their last 12 games against Charleston Southern.