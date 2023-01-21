Who's Playing
Campbell @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: Campbell 7-12; Charleston Southern 7-11
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Campbell Fighting Camels and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 16 of 2020. Charleston Southern and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Buccaneers came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 73-63.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels came up short against the Radford Highlanders on Wednesday, falling 63-55.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Charleston Southern is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The losses put Charleston Southern at 7-11 and Campbell at 7-12. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Buccaneers have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Fighting Camels have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Buccaneers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Campbell have won eight out of their last 12 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 12, 2022 - Campbell 67 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 30, 2021 - Campbell 75 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Jan 29, 2021 - Campbell 59 vs. Charleston Southern 58
- Feb 20, 2020 - Campbell 66 vs. Charleston Southern 51
- Jan 16, 2020 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Campbell 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Campbell 73 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Campbell 68
- Jan 18, 2018 - Campbell 62 vs. Charleston Southern 47
- Feb 15, 2017 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Campbell 69
- Jan 04, 2017 - Campbell 92 vs. Charleston Southern 82
- Feb 20, 2016 - Campbell 74 vs. Charleston Southern 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Charleston Southern 82 vs. Campbell 75