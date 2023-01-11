Who's Playing
High Point @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: High Point 8-8; Charleston Southern 6-9
What to Know
The High Point Panthers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern should still be riding high after a victory, while the Panthers will be looking to get back in the win column.
The contest between High Point and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with High Point falling 76-57 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Charleston Southern didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 67-61 win.
Barring any buzzer beaters, High Point is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
The Panthers are now 8-8 while the Buccaneers sit at 6-9. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: High Point is stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.6 on average. Charleston Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 24th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Charleston Southern and High Point both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Jan 19, 2022 - Charleston Southern 70 vs. High Point 66
- Feb 12, 2021 - Charleston Southern 69 vs. High Point 68
- Feb 11, 2021 - High Point 77 vs. Charleston Southern 73
- Feb 13, 2020 - Charleston Southern 66 vs. High Point 63
- Jan 18, 2020 - Charleston Southern 79 vs. High Point 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - High Point 51 vs. Charleston Southern 50
- Feb 01, 2018 - Charleston Southern 83 vs. High Point 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - High Point 80 vs. Charleston Southern 59
- Feb 18, 2017 - Charleston Southern 76 vs. High Point 75
- Jan 26, 2017 - High Point 72 vs. Charleston Southern 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - High Point 72 vs. Charleston Southern 50
- Jan 02, 2016 - High Point 78 vs. Charleston Southern 73