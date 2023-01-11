Who's Playing

High Point @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: High Point 8-8; Charleston Southern 6-9

What to Know

The High Point Panthers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern should still be riding high after a victory, while the Panthers will be looking to get back in the win column.

The contest between High Point and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with High Point falling 76-57 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 67-61 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, High Point is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

The Panthers are now 8-8 while the Buccaneers sit at 6-9. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: High Point is stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.6 on average. Charleston Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 24th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Charleston Southern and High Point both have six wins in their last 12 games.