Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Kennesaw State 5-3; Charleston Southern 2-5

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls are on the road again on Monday and play against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Owls should still be riding high after a win, while Charleston Southern will be looking to regain their footing.

Kennesaw State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mercer Bears on Friday, sneaking past 66-63.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Charleston Southern on Friday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 79-59 punch to the gut against the South Florida Bulls.

Kennesaw State's victory brought them up to 5-3 while Charleston Southern's loss pulled them down to 2-5. The Owls are 2-2 after wins this year, and the Buccaneers are 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kennesaw State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.