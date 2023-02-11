Who's Playing

Radford @ Charleston Southern

Current Records: Radford 16-10; Charleston Southern 8-16

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Charleston Southern and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Buccaneers have some work to do to even out the 3-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Charleston Southern ended up a good deal behind the South Carolina Upstate Spartans when they played on Wednesday, losing 77-60.

Meanwhile, the contest between Radford and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Radford falling 61-48 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Charleston Southern is expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take Charleston Southern against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Highlanders are a 4-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Radford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.