Who's Playing
Radford @ Charleston Southern
Current Records: Radford 16-10; Charleston Southern 8-16
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Charleston Southern and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The Buccaneers have some work to do to even out the 3-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Charleston Southern ended up a good deal behind the South Carolina Upstate Spartans when they played on Wednesday, losing 77-60.
Meanwhile, the contest between Radford and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Radford falling 61-48 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Charleston Southern is expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take Charleston Southern against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Buccaneer Fieldhouse -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Highlanders are a 4-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Radford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Radford 75 vs. Charleston Southern 70
- Feb 02, 2022 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 52
- Jan 10, 2021 - Radford 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 09, 2021 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 64
- Mar 05, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Feb 01, 2020 - Radford 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Mar 08, 2019 - Radford 63 vs. Charleston Southern 54
- Feb 16, 2019 - Charleston Southern 53 vs. Radford 52
- Jan 24, 2019 - Radford 86 vs. Charleston Southern 78
- Jan 27, 2018 - Charleston Southern 84 vs. Radford 81
- Jan 09, 2018 - Radford 64 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 09, 2017 - Radford 79 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Jan 11, 2017 - Charleston Southern 70 vs. Radford 64
- Jan 06, 2016 - Radford 80 vs. Charleston Southern 73