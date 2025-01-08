Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: FAU 8-7, Charlotte 7-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FAU and Charlotte are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.8 points per game this season.

FAU will head into Sunday's matchup on the come-up: they were handed a 28-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against East Carolina on Sunday. FAU skirted past East Carolina 78-76. Having forecasted a close win for the Owls, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

FAU got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tre Carroll out in front who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus two steals and two blocks. Ken Evans Jr. was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 17 points.

FAU was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as East Carolina only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 68-55 to Rice.

The losing side was boosted by Nik Graves, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

FAU now has a winning record of 8-7. As for Charlotte, they now have a losing record at 7-8.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: FAU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8. Given FAU's sizable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

FAU couldn't quite finish off Charlotte when the teams last played back in January of 2024 and fell 70-68. Can FAU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charlotte and FAU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.