Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 2-2, Charlotte 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are taking a road trip to face off against the Charlotte 49ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Gardner-Webb took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They slipped by Elon 80-79.

Gardner-Webb got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Darryl Simmons II out in front who posted 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Simmons II a new career-high in field goal percentage (57.1%). Anthony Selden was another key player, posting 13 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Charlotte strolled past Richmond with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 65-48.

Charlotte can attribute much of their success to Nik Graves, who scored 23 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kylan Blackmon, who scored 12 points.

Gardner-Webb's victory bumped their record up to 2-2. As for Charlotte, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Gardner-Webb just can't miss this season, having made 48.5% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Charlotte struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.