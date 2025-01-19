Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Memphis 13-4, Charlotte 7-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Memphis Tigers and the Charlotte 49ers are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The 49ers have the home-court advantage, but the Tigers are expected to win by 12 points.

Memphis is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Temple just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Thursday. They took an 88-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Owls. The Tigers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

PJ Haggerty put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 21 points in addition to three steals. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Dain Dainja was another key player, earning 14 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 68-59 to Wichita State.

Memphis' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-4. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Memphis has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've only made 29.1% of their threes this season. Given Memphis' sizable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

Memphis took their win against Charlotte in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 76-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Memphis is a big 12-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.