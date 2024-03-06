Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Rice 11-18, Charlotte 17-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Charlotte 49ers and the Rice Owls are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Dale F. Halton Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Charlotte lost a heartbreaker to the Bulls when they met back in December of 2017, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The 49ers took a hard 76-61 fall against the Bulls. Charlotte didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Rice managed to keep up with the Shockers until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Owls ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 87-66 walloping at the hands of the Shockers. Rice has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Rice saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Travis Evee, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Evee didn't help Rice's cause all that much against the Owls on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Max Fiedler, who scored ten points along with six rebounds.

Rice struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The 49ers' loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-11. As for the Owls, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-18.

Charlotte skirted past the Owls 81-79 in their previous meeting back in January. Does Charlotte have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Owls turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Rice has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.