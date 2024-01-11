Halftime Report

A win for Charlotte would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tulsa 42-25.

If Charlotte keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-7 in no time. On the other hand, Tulsa will have to make due with a 9-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Tulsa 9-5, Charlotte 7-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in an American Athletic clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Dale F. Halton Arena. Tulsa is hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, the Golden Hurricane couldn't handle the Pirates and fell 62-57. Tulsa has struggled against East Carolina recently, as their matchup on Sunday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Tulsa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cobe Williams, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. PJ Haggerty was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the 49ers had just enough and edged the Owls out 70-68 on Saturday.

Charlotte's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Dishon Jackson led the charge by scoring eight points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Less helpful for Charlotte was Igor Milicic Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Golden Hurricane's defeat dropped their record down to 9-5. As for the 49ers, the victory got them back to even at 7-7.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given Tulsa's sizeable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tulsa is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Charlotte is a big 7.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

Charlotte won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.