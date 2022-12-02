Who's Playing

App. State @ Charlotte

Current Records: App. State 5-3; Charlotte 6-2

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will take on the App. State Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The 49ers will be strutting in after a win while Appalachian State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Charlotte skirted by the Davidson Wildcats 68-66 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Jackson Threadgill with 0:01 left to play. It was another big night for Charlotte's forward Aly Khalifa, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 16 boards.

Speaking of close games: Appalachian State was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 65-61 to the Furman Paladins.

Charlotte is now 6-2 while the Mountaineers sit at 5-3. The 49ers are 4-1 after wins this year, and Appalachian State is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte have won three out of their last five games against App. State.