Who's Playing
App. State @ Charlotte
Current Records: App. State 5-3; Charlotte 6-2
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers will take on the App. State Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The 49ers will be strutting in after a win while Appalachian State will be stumbling in from a loss.
Charlotte skirted by the Davidson Wildcats 68-66 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Jackson Threadgill with 0:01 left to play. It was another big night for Charlotte's forward Aly Khalifa, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 16 boards.
Speaking of close games: Appalachian State was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 65-61 to the Furman Paladins.
Charlotte is now 6-2 while the Mountaineers sit at 5-3. The 49ers are 4-1 after wins this year, and Appalachian State is 1-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Charlotte have won three out of their last five games against App. State.
- Nov 18, 2021 - Charlotte 67 vs. App. State 66
- Dec 11, 2020 - App. State 61 vs. Charlotte 57
- Nov 21, 2019 - Charlotte 0 vs. App. State 0
- Nov 28, 2016 - Charlotte 80 vs. App. State 72
- Dec 19, 2015 - Charlotte 82 vs. App. State 66