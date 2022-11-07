Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Charlotte

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles and the Charlotte 49ers will face off at 6 p.m. ET November 7th at Dale F. Halton Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Eagles (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Charlotte was on the positive side of .500 (17-14) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Coppin State could only manage to knock down 38.60% of their shots, making them 355th worst (bottom 102%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. The 49ers experienced some struggles of their own as theys allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 46.10% from the floor, which was the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 92%) in college basketball. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.