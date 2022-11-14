Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Charlotte

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 1-1; Charlotte 1-0

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will take on the Charlotte 49ers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Both teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

Maryland-Eastern Shore took their matchup at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 90-43 victory over the Bryn Athyn Lions.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Coppin State Eagles last Monday and carried off an 82-59 win.

Their wins bumped the Hawks to 1-1 and Charlotte to 1-0. Both Maryland-Eastern Shore and Charlotte have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte have won both of the games they've played against Maryland-Eastern Shore in the last eight years.