Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Charlotte

Current Records: Presbyterian 1-5; Charlotte 4-2

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November of 2017, where Charlotte won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

It looks like the 49ers got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 70-49 walloping at the Detroit Titans' hands on Wednesday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Charlotte was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

As for Presbyterian, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in a 68-65 heartbreaker to the Albany Great Danes.

This next game looks promising for Charlotte, who are favored by a full 12 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Presbyterian against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 1-4 record ATS can't hold a candle to Charlotte's 4-2.

The losses put the 49ers at 4-2 and the Blue Hose at 1-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte is stumbling into the contest with the 28th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.5 on average. Presbyterian has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.30% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The 49ers are a big 12-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Presbyterian and Charlotte tied in their last contest.