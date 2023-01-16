Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Charlotte

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 9-8; Charlotte 12-5

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers and the Texas-El Paso Miners will face off in a Conference USA clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The 49ers strolled past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 72-54.

Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 83-82 to the Rice Owls.

Charlotte is now 12-5 while Texas-El Paso sits at 9-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte enters the contest with only 10.6 turnovers per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. But the Miners come into the matchup boasting the 12th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.2. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET

Monday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won five out of their last nine games against Charlotte.