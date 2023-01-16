Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ Charlotte
Current Records: Texas-El Paso 9-8; Charlotte 12-5
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers and the Texas-El Paso Miners will face off in a Conference USA clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
The 49ers strolled past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 72-54.
Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 83-82 to the Rice Owls.
Charlotte is now 12-5 while Texas-El Paso sits at 9-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte enters the contest with only 10.6 turnovers per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. But the Miners come into the matchup boasting the 12th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.2. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas-El Paso have won five out of their last nine games against Charlotte.
- Jan 13, 2022 - Charlotte 66 vs. Texas-El Paso 53
- Feb 28, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 77 vs. Charlotte 62
- Feb 27, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 70 vs. Charlotte 47
- Feb 06, 2020 - Charlotte 68 vs. Texas-El Paso 64
- Mar 03, 2019 - Charlotte 68 vs. Texas-El Paso 58
- Jan 26, 2019 - Texas-El Paso 57 vs. Charlotte 53
- Feb 15, 2018 - Texas-El Paso 87 vs. Charlotte 86
- Mar 04, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 74 vs. Charlotte 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - Charlotte 88 vs. Texas-El Paso 78