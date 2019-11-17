Watch Charlotte vs. Wake Forest: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Charlotte vs. Wake Forest basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 1-1; Wake Forest 2-1
Last Season Records: Charlotte 8-21; Wake Forest 11-20
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The 49ers didn't have too much trouble with the Davidson Wildcats as they won 71-58.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, Wake Forest took down the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs 98-79. G Chaundee Brown and C Olivier Sarr were among the main playmakers for Wake Forest as the former posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds and the latter had 21 points in addition to eight boards.
Charlotte found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 80-56 punch to the gut against Wake Forest when the two teams last met in December of last year. Maybe the 49ers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Demon Deacons are a 3.5-point favorite against the 49ers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
Wake Forest have won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last five years.
- Dec 06, 2018 - Wake Forest 80 vs. Charlotte 56
- Dec 05, 2017 - Wake Forest 80 vs. Charlotte 57
- Dec 06, 2016 - Wake Forest 91 vs. Charlotte 74
