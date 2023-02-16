Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Charlotte

Current Records: Western Kentucky 14-11; Charlotte 14-11

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hilltoppers and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dale F. Halton Arena. WKU should still be riding high after a victory, while Charlotte will be looking to right the ship.

WKU sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 93-89 win over the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last Thursday. Having forecasted a close win for WKU, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their guard Dayvion McKnight, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Charlotte as they lost 67-43 to the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday.

It was close but no cigar for the Hilltoppers as they fell 75-71 to the 49ers in the teams' previous meeting last month. Can WKU avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Kentucky have won nine out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.