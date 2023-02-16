Who's Playing
Western Kentucky @ Charlotte
Current Records: Western Kentucky 14-11; Charlotte 14-11
What to Know
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hilltoppers and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dale F. Halton Arena. WKU should still be riding high after a victory, while Charlotte will be looking to right the ship.
WKU sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 93-89 win over the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last Thursday. Having forecasted a close win for WKU, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their guard Dayvion McKnight, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Charlotte as they lost 67-43 to the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday.
It was close but no cigar for the Hilltoppers as they fell 75-71 to the 49ers in the teams' previous meeting last month. Can WKU avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
Series History
Western Kentucky have won nine out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Charlotte 75 vs. Western Kentucky 71
- Feb 17, 2022 - Western Kentucky 77 vs. Charlotte 67
- Feb 03, 2022 - Western Kentucky 78 vs. Charlotte 59
- Jan 02, 2021 - Charlotte 75 vs. Western Kentucky 71
- Jan 01, 2021 - Western Kentucky 67 vs. Charlotte 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Charlotte 72 vs. Western Kentucky 70
- Jan 18, 2020 - Western Kentucky 80 vs. Charlotte 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Western Kentucky 68 vs. Charlotte 50
- Feb 22, 2018 - Western Kentucky 93 vs. Charlotte 55
- Jan 13, 2018 - Western Kentucky 73 vs. Charlotte 63
- Feb 23, 2017 - Charlotte 83 vs. Western Kentucky 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - Western Kentucky 82 vs. Charlotte 80
- Feb 20, 2016 - Western Kentucky 59 vs. Charlotte 54
- Jan 23, 2016 - Charlotte 88 vs. Western Kentucky 71