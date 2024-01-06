Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Furman 6-8, Chattanooga 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Furman Paladins and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at McKenzie Arena. Furman is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Furman found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 79-68 to the Spartans. The over/under was set at 147 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though they lost, Furman were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 89-74 bruising from the Bulldogs. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Paladins now have a losing record at 6-8. As for the Mocs, their loss dropped their record down to 8-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Furman hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.5 points per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Furman beat Chattanooga 88-79 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will Furman repeat their success, or does Chattanooga have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chattanooga.