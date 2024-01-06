Who's Playing
Furman Paladins @ Chattanooga Mocs
Current Records: Furman 6-8, Chattanooga 8-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Furman Paladins and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at McKenzie Arena. Furman is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Furman found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 79-68 to the Spartans. The over/under was set at 147 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Even though they lost, Furman were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 89-74 bruising from the Bulldogs. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.
The Paladins now have a losing record at 6-8. As for the Mocs, their loss dropped their record down to 8-6.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Furman hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.5 points per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Furman beat Chattanooga 88-79 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will Furman repeat their success, or does Chattanooga have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chattanooga.
- Mar 06, 2023 - Furman 88 vs. Chattanooga 79
- Feb 01, 2023 - Furman 79 vs. Chattanooga 58
- Jan 18, 2023 - Furman 77 vs. Chattanooga 69
- Mar 07, 2022 - Chattanooga 64 vs. Furman 63
- Feb 12, 2022 - Chattanooga 64 vs. Furman 58
- Jan 15, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. Furman 69
- Dec 30, 2020 - Furman 77 vs. Chattanooga 73
- Feb 15, 2020 - Furman 58 vs. Chattanooga 53
- Jan 08, 2020 - Furman 73 vs. Chattanooga 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Furman 71 vs. Chattanooga 50