Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 5-7, Chattanooga 7-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Chattanooga Mocs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McKenzie Arena. Gardner-Webb is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Gardner-Webb managed to keep up with App. State until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Bulldogs suffered a bruising 80-59 defeat at the hands of the Mountaineers. Gardner-Webb didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Gardner-Webb struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the stars were shining brightly for the Mocs in a 88-72 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Chattanooga.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 5-7. As for the Mocs, their win bumped their record up to 7-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Gardner-Webb came up short against Chattanooga in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 82-71. Can Gardner-Webb avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Chattanooga won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.