Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Mercer 11-11, Chattanooga 14-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Chattanooga is heading back home. They and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKenzie Arena. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

On Wednesday, everything went Chattanooga's way against Western Carolina as Chattanooga made off with an 84-60 win. With the Mocs ahead 44-25 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Chattanooga got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Honor Huff out in front who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points plus five rebounds and two steals. That's the most threes Huff has posted since back in November of 2023. The team also got some help courtesy of Garrison Keeslar, who posted seven points plus 13 rebounds and three steals.

Chattanooga was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Western Carolina only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Mercer posted their biggest win since November 13, 2024 on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat The Citadel 80-46.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Mercer to victory, but perhaps none more so than Marcus Overstreet, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Overstreet had some trouble finding his footing against Wofford two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Ahmad Robinson was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus seven assists.

Chattanooga pushed their record up to 14-8 with the victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Mercer, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Chattanooga hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Chattanooga came up short against Mercer when the teams last played on January 1st, falling 99-94. Will Chattanooga have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Chattanooga has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.