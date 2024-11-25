Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Tennessee State 3-3, Chattanooga 3-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs will face off against the Tennessee State Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at McKenzie Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Tennessee State better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Chattanooga really get things going. Chattanooga blew past Johnson U 72-52 on Thursday. The game marked the Mocs' most dominant win of the season so far.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Tennessee State). They steamrolled past East-West 110-33 on Tuesday. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-15.

Tennessee State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 32 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matches dating back to last season.

The victory was the third in a row for Chattanooga, bringing their record for this year to 3-3. As for Tennessee State, their win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-3.

Chattanooga came out on top in a nail-biter against Tennessee State in their previous matchup back in December of 2020, sneaking past 66-63. Does Chattanooga have another victory up their sleeve, or will Tennessee State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Chattanooga has won both of the games they've played against Tennessee State in the last 5 years.