Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Western Carolina 21-9, Chattanooga 20-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Chattanooga and the Catamounts are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKenzie Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Wednesday, the Mocs beat the Bears 84-75.

Even though Western Carolina has not done well against the Paladins recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Catamounts walked away with an 85-77 win over the Paladins. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Western Carolina.

The Mocs are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-10 record this season. As for the Catamounts, they pushed their record up to 21-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Chattanooga hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Chattanooga is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-5 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Chattanooga is a 3.5-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Chattanooga and Western Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.