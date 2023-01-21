Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Chattanooga

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 7-13; Chattanooga 11-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will be on the road. E. Tennessee State and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKenzie Arena. The Buccaneers lost both of their matches to Chattanooga last season on scores of 52-82 and 77-83, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

E. Tennessee State came up short against the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 69-59.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga came up short against the Furman Paladins on Wednesday, falling 77-69.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Chattanooga.