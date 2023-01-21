Who's Playing
E. Tennessee State @ Chattanooga
Current Records: E. Tennessee State 7-13; Chattanooga 11-9
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will be on the road. E. Tennessee State and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKenzie Arena. The Buccaneers lost both of their matches to Chattanooga last season on scores of 52-82 and 77-83, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
E. Tennessee State came up short against the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 69-59.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga came up short against the Furman Paladins on Wednesday, falling 77-69.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
E. Tennessee State have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Chattanooga.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Chattanooga 83 vs. E. Tennessee State 77
- Dec 30, 2021 - Chattanooga 82 vs. E. Tennessee State 52
- Mar 06, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 63 vs. Chattanooga 53
- Feb 15, 2021 - Chattanooga 53 vs. E. Tennessee State 51
- Feb 06, 2021 - Chattanooga 67 vs. E. Tennessee State 65
- Feb 05, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 80 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Jan 25, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 75 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 68 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Feb 02, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 77 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Jan 05, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 96 vs. Chattanooga 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 77 vs. Chattanooga 59
- Feb 03, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 81 vs. Chattanooga 61
- Jan 06, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 85 vs. Chattanooga 66
- Feb 18, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 65 vs. Chattanooga 51
- Jan 28, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 76 vs. Chattanooga 71
- Mar 07, 2016 - Chattanooga 73 vs. E. Tennessee State 67
- Feb 13, 2016 - Chattanooga 76 vs. E. Tennessee State 68
- Jan 16, 2016 - Chattanooga 94 vs. E. Tennessee State 84