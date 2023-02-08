Who's Playing
The Citadel @ Chattanooga
Current Records: The Citadel 9-16; Chattanooga 12-13
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Citadel and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Bulldogs have to be hurting after a devastating 79-59 defeat at the hands of the UNCG Spartans this past Saturday. The Citadel's loss came about despite a quality game from guard David Maynard, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-68 to the Western Carolina Catamounts. A silver lining for the Mocs was the play of forward KC Hankton, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds.
The Citadel is expected to lose this next one by 9. Now might not be the best time to take The Citadel against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
The Citadel is now 9-16 while Chattanooga sits at 12-13. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the contest with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. The Mocs have had an even harder time: they are seventh worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
Odds
The Mocs are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Chattanooga have won 12 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.
