Who's Playing

UNCG @ Chattanooga

Current Records: UNCG 18-10; Chattanooga 15-13

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs and the UNCG Spartans are set to square off in a Southern matchup at noon ET Feb. 18 at McKenzie Arena. The Mocs will be strutting in after a victory while UNCG will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Everything went Chattanooga's way against the VMI Keydets on Wednesday as they made off with a 78-58 win.

Meanwhile, UNCG received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 83-71 to the Samford Bulldogs.

Chattanooga is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Chattanooga ended up a good deal behind the Spartans when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 73-61. Maybe the Mocs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Spartans are a 3-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNCG have won ten out of their last 16 games against Chattanooga.