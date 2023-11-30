Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: Delaware State 2-6, Chicago State 2-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Chicago State Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Jones Convocation Center. Coming off a loss in a game Delaware State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Delaware State found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell just short of the Cardinals by a score of 84-81.

Meanwhile, the Cougars came up short against the Ramblers on Tuesday and fell 62-53. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Chicago State in their matchups with Loyola Chi.: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, Chicago State got a solid performance out of Jahsean Corbett, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Hornets' defeat dropped their record down to 2-6. As for the Cougars, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season.

While both teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward to Thursday, Chicago State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Delaware State might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Chicago State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Chicago State is a 3-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Delaware State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.