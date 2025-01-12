Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: Stonehill 9-9, Chicago State 1-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After 12 games on the road, Chicago State is heading back home. They and the Stonehill Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jones Convocation Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Chicago State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 138.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 53-39 hit to the loss column at the hands of LIU on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Stonehill entered their match against LIU on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Stonehill fell 70-60 to LIU. The Skyhawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Chicago State's defeat dropped their record down to 1-16. As for Stonehill, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-9.