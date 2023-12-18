Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 3-8, Chicago State 5-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Chicago State is 0-10 against UT-Rio Grande Valley since January of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Chicago State Cougars will be home for the holidays to greet the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at 8:00 p.m. ET at Jones Convocation Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Chicago State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Chicago State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They skirted by the Beacons 63-62 on Saturday thanks to a clutch driving layup from Wesley Cardet Jr. with 3 seconds left in the second quarter.

Chicago State can attribute much of their success to Cardet Jr., who scored 28 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jahsean Corbett, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UT-Rio Grande Valley last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 86-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Islanders. UT-Rio Grande Valley found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 15 to 4 on offense.

The Cougars have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-9 record this season. As for the Vaqueros, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season.

Chicago State couldn't quite finish off UT-Rio Grande Valley when the teams last played back in January and fell 85-82. Will Chicago State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Chicago State is a 3-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UT-Rio Grande Valley has won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last 6 years.