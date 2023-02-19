Who's Playing

Hartford @ Chicago State

Current Records: Hartford 5-22; Chicago State 10-18

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Hartford Hawks at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Jones Convocation Center. The Cougars are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Chicago State was fully in charge this past Friday, breezing past the Calumet College Crimson Wave 103-56 at home.

Meanwhile, Hartford came up short against the Merrimack Warriors this past Thursday, falling 67-59.

Chicago State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Hartford have struggled against the spread on the road.

Chicago State's win lifted them to 10-18 while Hartford's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 5-22. We'll see if Chicago State can repeat their recent success or if the Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.