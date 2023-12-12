Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Bryant 6-5, Cincinnati 7-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 12th at Fifth Third Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Seawolves and fell 86-75.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, Cincinnati's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 84-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Musketeers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cincinnati in their matchups with Xavier: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from John Newman III, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jizzle James, who scored 19 points.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as Bryant and Cincinnati are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Bryant hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been even better at 86.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Bryant took a serious blow against Cincinnati when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 97-71. Can Bryant avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cincinnati has won both of the games they've played against Bryant in the last 2 years.