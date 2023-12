Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Dayton 7-2, Cincinnati 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Heritage Bank Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Heritage Bank Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Dayton has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Heritage Bank Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, the Flyers earned a 82-70 win over the Trojans.

Dayton can attribute much of their success to DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 17 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Holmes II pulled down ten or more rebounds. Kobe Elvis was another key contributor, scoring 24 points.

Cincinnati has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 24 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Bulldogs at home to the tune of 85-53. The score was close at the half, but Cincinnati pulled away in the second half with 55 points.

Aziz Bandaogo was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 12 points and 17 rebounds. He set a new season high mark in blocks with four. Another player making a difference was John Newman III, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds.

The Flyers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-2 record this season. As for the Bearcats, they pushed their record up to 8-1 with that win, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've made 47% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.