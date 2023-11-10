Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Detroit 0-1, Cincinnati 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Detroit Titans will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fifth Third Arena. Detroit might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 23 turnovers on Monday.

Detroit had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Rockets, falling 94-60. The over/under was set at 153.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 69-58 victory over the Flames.

Cincinnati got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Dan Skillings Jr. out in front who earned 13 points along with 8 rebounds. Day Day Thomas was another key contributor, earning 15 points along with 3 steals.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Rockets' victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Titans' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Detroit ended up a good deal behind Cincinnati in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, losing 72-54. Can Detroit avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.