Who's Playing
Detroit Titans @ Cincinnati Bearcats
Current Records: Detroit 0-1, Cincinnati 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
The Detroit Titans will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fifth Third Arena. Detroit might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 23 turnovers on Monday.
Detroit had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Rockets, falling 94-60. The over/under was set at 153.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 69-58 victory over the Flames.
Cincinnati got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Dan Skillings Jr. out in front who earned 13 points along with 8 rebounds. Day Day Thomas was another key contributor, earning 15 points along with 3 steals.
The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Rockets' victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Titans' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.
Detroit ended up a good deal behind Cincinnati in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, losing 72-54. Can Detroit avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.
- Dec 21, 2022 - Cincinnati 72 vs. Detroit 54