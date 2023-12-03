Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: FGCU 2-6, Cincinnati 6-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be playing at home against the FGCU Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. One thing working in Cincinnati's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last five matches.

Last Tuesday, the Bearcats were able to grind out a solid win over the Bison, taking the game 86-81.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Cincinnati to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dan Skillings Jr., who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Viktor Lakhin, who scored 19 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, FGCU's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Panthers 68-65. FGCU was down 44-29 with 0:27 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

FGCU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dallion Johnson, who scored 19 points along with 6 rebounds. Johnson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Isaiah Thompson was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Their wins bumped the Bearcats to 6-0 and the Bison to 3-5.

As for their next game, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cincinnati have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FGCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 16.5-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.