Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: FGCU 2-6, Cincinnati 6-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The FGCU Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

FGCU's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They skirted past the Panthers 68-65. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:27 mark of the first half, when they were facing a 44-29 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead FGCU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dallion Johnson, who scored 19 points along with 6 rebounds. Johnson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Keeshawn Kellman, who scored 9 points along with 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 86-81 victory over the Bison.

Cincinnati got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Dan Skillings Jr. out in front who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds. Viktor Lakhin was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Seahawks' win bumped their season record to 5-1 while the Eagles' defeat dropped theirs to 1-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FGCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.