Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky Norse @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 1-2, Cincinnati 3-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $8.49

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northern Kentucky Norse at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at Fifth Third Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Sunday, the Bearcats beat the Eagles 85-73.

Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to Viktor Lakhin, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jizzle James, who scored 13 points along with 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Norse didn't have too much trouble with the Tigers at home on Tuesday as they won 85-68.

The Bearcats' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.3 points per game. As for the Norse, their victory bumped their record up to 1-2.

As for their game on Sunday, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cincinnati have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 13.5-point favorite against Northern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky both have 1 win in their last 2 games.