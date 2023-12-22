Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Stetson 7-5, Cincinnati 9-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 22nd at Fifth Third Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, Stetson's game was all tied up 36-36 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 80-68. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 148 point over/under.

Meanwhile, the stars were shining brightly for the Bearcats in a 65-49 win over the Warriors on Tuesday. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Cincinnati has scored all season.

Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to Viktor Lakhin, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

The Hatters' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-5. As for the Bearcats, their win was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Stetson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.