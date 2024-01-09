Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Texas 11-3, Cincinnati 12-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 9th at Fifth Third Arena. The timing is sure in Cincinnati's favor as the team sits on 16 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Texas has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Bearcats beat the Cougars 71-60.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Cincinnati to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aziz Bandaogo, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. Bandaogo has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last four times he's played. Another player making a difference was Viktor Lakhin, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-67 to the Red Raiders.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Max Abmas, who scored 18 points along with five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Dillon Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Texas were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas Tech only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

The Bearcats' win bumped their record up to 12-2. As for the Longhorns, their defeat ended a 17-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-3.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cincinnati have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Cincinnati is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

