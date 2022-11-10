Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Cleveland State 0-1; Cincinnati 1-0

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will stay at home another game and welcome the Cleveland State Vikings at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati will be hoping to build upon the 81-62 win they picked up against the Vikings when they previously played in December of 2017.

The Bearcats took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 98-55 win over the Chaminade Silverswords.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 72-68 to the Notre Dame College of Ohio Falcons.

Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Cleveland State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Cincinnati can repeat their recent success or if Cleveland State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.