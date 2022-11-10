Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Cincinnati
Current Records: Cleveland State 0-1; Cincinnati 1-0
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats will stay at home another game and welcome the Cleveland State Vikings at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati will be hoping to build upon the 81-62 win they picked up against the Vikings when they previously played in December of 2017.
The Bearcats took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 98-55 win over the Chaminade Silverswords.
Meanwhile, Cleveland State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 72-68 to the Notre Dame College of Ohio Falcons.
Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Cleveland State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Cincinnati can repeat their recent success or if Cleveland State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 21, 2017 - Cincinnati 81 vs. Cleveland State 62