Who's Playing

Detroit @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Detroit 5-7; Cincinnati 8-4

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Titans at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory.

Cincinnati strolled past the La Salle Explorers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 78-60. Five players on Cincinnati scored in the double digits: guard David DeJulius (17), forward Viktor Lakhin (17), guard Jeremiah Davenport (11), guard Mika Adams-Woods (11), and guard Landers Nolley II (10).

Meanwhile, Detroit was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 79-77 to the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The loss was just more heartbreak for Detroit, who fell 55-51 when the teams previously met in December of 2019.

This next matchup looks promising for Cincinnati, who are favored by a full 14 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Cincinnati's win lifted them to 8-4 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 5-7. We'll see if the Bearcats can repeat their recent success or if the Titans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 14-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.