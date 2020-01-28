Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Cincinnati vs. SMU basketball game
Who's Playing
SMU @ Cincinnati
Current Records: SMU 15-4; Cincinnati 12-7
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs' road trip will continue as they head to Fifth Third Arena at 7 p.m. ET tonight to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, SMU and Cincinnati will really light up the scoreboard.
SMU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, sneaking past 74-70. Four players on the Mustangs scored in the double digits: guard Kendric Davis (20), guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (14), forward Isiaha Mike (13), and guard Tyson Jolly (10).
Meanwhile, Cincinnati beat the Temple Owls 89-82 last week. It was another big night for guard Jarron Cumberland, who had 22 points and six assists.
SMU isn't expected to pull this one out (Cincinnati is favored by 6), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Mustangs might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Mustangs came up short against the Bearcats when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 82-74. The defeat knocked the Mustangs out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Bearcats with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won eight out of their last 11 games against SMU.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Cincinnati 82 vs. SMU 74
- Feb 27, 2019 - Cincinnati 52 vs. SMU 49
- Feb 02, 2019 - Cincinnati 73 vs. SMU 68
- Mar 09, 2018 - Cincinnati 61 vs. SMU 51
- Feb 11, 2018 - Cincinnati 76 vs. SMU 51
- Jan 07, 2018 - Cincinnati 76 vs. SMU 56
- Mar 12, 2017 - SMU 71 vs. Cincinnati 56
- Feb 12, 2017 - SMU 60 vs. Cincinnati 51
- Jan 12, 2017 - Cincinnati 66 vs. SMU 64
- Mar 06, 2016 - Cincinnati 61 vs. SMU 54
- Jan 07, 2016 - SMU 59 vs. Cincinnati 57
-
