Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

SMU @ Cincinnati

Current Records: SMU 15-4; Cincinnati 12-7

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs' road trip will continue as they head to Fifth Third Arena at 7 p.m. ET tonight to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, SMU and Cincinnati will really light up the scoreboard.

SMU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, sneaking past 74-70. Four players on the Mustangs scored in the double digits: guard Kendric Davis (20), guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (14), forward Isiaha Mike (13), and guard Tyson Jolly (10).

Meanwhile, Cincinnati beat the Temple Owls 89-82 last week. It was another big night for guard Jarron Cumberland, who had 22 points and six assists.

SMU isn't expected to pull this one out (Cincinnati is favored by 6), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Mustangs might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Mustangs came up short against the Bearcats when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 82-74. The defeat knocked the Mustangs out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Bearcats with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Cincinnati have won eight out of their last 11 games against SMU.