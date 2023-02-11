Who's Playing

South Florida @ Cincinnati

Current Records: South Florida 10-14; Cincinnati 16-9

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 9-2 against the South Florida Bulls since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bearcats and South Florida will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena.

Cincinnati came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Tuesday, falling 101-94. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from four players: guard Landers Nolley II (26), forward Ody Oguama (16), guard David DeJulius (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (11).

Meanwhile, South Florida ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Tigers when they played on Wednesday, losing 99-81. Guard Tyler Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points.

Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. If the Bulls want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bearcats' Landers Nolley II, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 26 points and eight boards, and Ody Oguama, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won nine out of their last 11 games against South Florida.