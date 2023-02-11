Who's Playing
South Florida @ Cincinnati
Current Records: South Florida 10-14; Cincinnati 16-9
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats are 9-2 against the South Florida Bulls since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bearcats and South Florida will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena.
Cincinnati came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Tuesday, falling 101-94. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from four players: guard Landers Nolley II (26), forward Ody Oguama (16), guard David DeJulius (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (11).
Meanwhile, South Florida ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Tigers when they played on Wednesday, losing 99-81. Guard Tyler Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points.
Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. If the Bulls want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bearcats' Landers Nolley II, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 26 points and eight boards, and Ody Oguama, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won nine out of their last 11 games against South Florida.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Cincinnati 85 vs. South Florida 69
- Feb 26, 2022 - South Florida 56 vs. Cincinnati 54
- Feb 09, 2022 - Cincinnati 70 vs. South Florida 59
- Dec 16, 2020 - South Florida 74 vs. Cincinnati 71
- Mar 03, 2020 - Cincinnati 79 vs. South Florida 67
- Jan 15, 2019 - Cincinnati 82 vs. South Florida 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Cincinnati 78 vs. South Florida 55
- Feb 15, 2017 - Cincinnati 68 vs. South Florida 54
- Jan 29, 2017 - Cincinnati 94 vs. South Florida 53
- Feb 04, 2016 - Cincinnati 88 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 10, 2016 - Cincinnati 54 vs. South Florida 51