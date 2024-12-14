Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Memphis 7-2, Clemson 9-1

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers are taking a road trip to face off against the Clemson Tigers at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Coming off a loss in a game Memphis was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Memphis will head out to face Clemson after giving up their first home loss of the season on Sunday. Memphis fell 85-72 to Arkansas State.

Despite their loss, Memphis saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. PJ Haggerty, who went 8 for 15 en route to 29 points plus four steals, was perhaps the best of all. Haggerty's afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Dain Dainja was another key player, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Clemson had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.6 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They walked away with a 65-55 win over the Hurricanes. The 65-point effort marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Clemson's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ian Schieffelin led the charge by dropping a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Schieffelin also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in February. Jaeden Zackery, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Memphis' defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-2. As for Clemson, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Memphis has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 43.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've nailed 38.2% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Memphis skirted past Clemson 79-77 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Clemson is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.