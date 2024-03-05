Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Syracuse 20-10, Clemson 20-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Syracuse and the Tigers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. One thing working in Syracuse's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last four matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 41.4% better than the opposition, a fact Syracuse proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 82-76. The over/under was set at 157.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Chris Bell was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. He didn't help Syracuse's cause all that much against the Hokies on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Judah Mintz, who scored 21 points along with five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Clemson's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They wound up with the same score they had in their last game (69-62), but sadly the team found themselves on the wrong side of the score this time. They didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Clemson saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 14 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Schieffelin is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Chauncey Wiggins, who scored 12 points.

The Orange have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-10 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Syracuse came up short against the Tigers in their previous meeting back in February, falling 77-68. Can Syracuse avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clemson and Syracuse both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.