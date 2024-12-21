Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Wake Forest 9-3, Clemson 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Clemson Tigers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to tip at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.3 points per game this season.

Clemson fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against S. Carolina on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Gamecocks by a score of 91-88. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (82), the Tigers still had to take the loss.

Clemson's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Chase Hunter, who earned 27 points, and Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Schieffelin continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Jake Heidbreder was another key player, earning ten points in addition to three steals.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest strolled past James Madison with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 75-58. The contest marked the Demon Deacons' most dominant win of the season so far.

Wake Forest can attribute much of their success to Hunter Sallis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Sallis a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). Another player making a difference was Tre'Von Spillers, who scored four points in addition to 11 rebounds and four blocks.

This is the second loss in a row for Clemson and nudges their season record down to 9-3. As for Wake Forest, they pushed their record up to 9-3 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Clemson has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Wake Forest, though, as they've only made 26.6% of their threes this season. Given Clemson's sizable advantage in that area, Wake Forest will need to find a way to close that gap.

Clemson came up short against Wake Forest in their previous matchup back in March, falling 81-76. Will Clemson have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Clemson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.