Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Clemson

Regular Season Records: Morehead State 21-11; Clemson 23-10

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles and the Clemson Tigers are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 15 at Littlejohn Coliseum in the first round of the NIT. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Morehead State came up short against the SE Missouri State Redhawks two weeks ago, falling 65-58. The losing side was boosted by guard Mark Freeman, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have to be hurting after a devastating 76-56 defeat at the hands of the Virginia Cavaliers this past Friday. The top scorers for Clemson were forward Hunter Tyson (15 points) and center PJ Hall (13 points).

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.