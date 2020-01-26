Watch Clemson vs. Syracuse: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Clemson vs. Syracuse basketball game
Who's Playing
Syracuse @ Clemson
Current Records: Syracuse 13-7; Clemson 10-9
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between the Syracuse Orange and the Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. 'Cuse is coming into the matchup hot, having won five in a row.
'Cuse was able to grind out a solid win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, winning 69-61. The Orange got double-digit scores from four players: guard Buddy Boeheim (21), forward Marek Dolezaj (17), forward Elijah Hughes (10), and forward Quincy Guerrier (10).
Meanwhile, the game between Clemson and the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Clemson falling 80-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Tevin Mack had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Syracuse's victory lifted them to 13-7 while Clemson's loss dropped them down to 10-9. We'll see if 'Cuse can repeat their recent success or if Clemson bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Syracuse have won three out of their last five games against Clemson.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Clemson 67 vs. Syracuse 55
- Jan 09, 2019 - Syracuse 61 vs. Clemson 53
- Mar 03, 2018 - Syracuse 55 vs. Clemson 52
- Feb 07, 2017 - Syracuse 82 vs. Clemson 81
- Jan 05, 2016 - Clemson 74 vs. Syracuse 73
