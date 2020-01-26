Watch Clemson vs. Syracuse: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Clemson

Current Records: Syracuse 13-7; Clemson 10-9

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Syracuse Orange and the Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. 'Cuse is coming into the matchup hot, having won five in a row.

'Cuse was able to grind out a solid win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, winning 69-61. The Orange got double-digit scores from four players: guard Buddy Boeheim (21), forward Marek Dolezaj (17), forward Elijah Hughes (10), and forward Quincy Guerrier (10).

Meanwhile, the game between Clemson and the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Clemson falling 80-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Tevin Mack had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Syracuse's victory lifted them to 13-7 while Clemson's loss dropped them down to 10-9. We'll see if 'Cuse can repeat their recent success or if Clemson bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse have won three out of their last five games against Clemson.