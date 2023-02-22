Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Clemson

Current Records: Syracuse 16-11; Clemson 19-8

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Orange have to be hurting after a devastating 77-55 defeat at the hands of the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday. A silver lining for 'Cuse was the play of guard Joseph Girard III, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson came up short against the Louisville Cardinals this past Saturday, falling 83-73. This was hardly the result Clemson or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over U of L heading into this contest. Center PJ Hall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points in addition to eight rebounds.

The losses put the Orange at 16-11 and the Tigers at 19-8. 'Cuse is 6-4 after losses this season, Clemson 5-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse have won five out of their last nine games against Clemson.