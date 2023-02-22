Who's Playing
Syracuse @ Clemson
Current Records: Syracuse 16-11; Clemson 19-8
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Orange have to be hurting after a devastating 77-55 defeat at the hands of the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday. A silver lining for 'Cuse was the play of guard Joseph Girard III, who had 21 points.
Meanwhile, Clemson came up short against the Louisville Cardinals this past Saturday, falling 83-73. This was hardly the result Clemson or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over U of L heading into this contest. Center PJ Hall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points in addition to eight rebounds.
The losses put the Orange at 16-11 and the Tigers at 19-8. 'Cuse is 6-4 after losses this season, Clemson 5-2.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Syracuse have won five out of their last nine games against Clemson.
- Jan 18, 2022 - Syracuse 91 vs. Clemson 78
- Mar 03, 2021 - Syracuse 64 vs. Clemson 54
- Feb 06, 2021 - Clemson 78 vs. Syracuse 61
- Jan 28, 2020 - Clemson 71 vs. Syracuse 70
- Mar 09, 2019 - Clemson 67 vs. Syracuse 55
- Jan 09, 2019 - Syracuse 61 vs. Clemson 53
- Mar 03, 2018 - Syracuse 55 vs. Clemson 52
- Feb 07, 2017 - Syracuse 82 vs. Clemson 81
- Jan 05, 2016 - Clemson 74 vs. Syracuse 73