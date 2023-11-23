Halftime Report

A win for ETSU would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but ETSU leads 34-31 over Clev. State. This game is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 25 points.

ETSU have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: ETSU 2-2, Clev. State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium -- Cleveland, Ohio

What to Know

The Clev. State Vikings will be playing at home against the ETSU Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium. Clev. State will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Clev. State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 69-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-68 victory over the Wildcats on Friday. The victory was just what ETSU needed coming off of a 81-47 loss in their prior matchup.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead ETSU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ebby Asamoah, who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Karon Boyd, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Vikings' loss dropped their record down to 3-2. As for the Buccaneers, the win got them back to even at 2-2.

Going forward, Clev. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Clev. State is a big 7.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

ETSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.